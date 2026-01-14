Belmont visits Indiana State following Tripp’s 25-point game

Belmont Bruins (10-7, 6-0 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (4-10, 1-4 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Belmont Bruins (10-7, 6-0 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (4-10, 1-4 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits Indiana State after Sanaa Tripp scored 25 points in Belmont’s 81-62 victory against the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Sycamores are 3-1 on their home court. Indiana State allows 82.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.0 points per game.

The Bruins are 6-0 against MVC opponents. Belmont scores 69.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

Indiana State is shooting 37.4% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 39.4% Belmont allows to opponents. Belmont’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Indiana State has given up to its opponents (43.6%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tierney Kelsey is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Sycamores. Samiyah Briggs is averaging 8.7 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Hilary Fuller is shooting 42.2% and averaging 13.6 points for the Bruins. Tuti Jones is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 69.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.6 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

