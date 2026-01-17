Belmont takes on Murray State after Jones’ 22-point game

Belmont Bruins (11-7, 7-0 MVC) at Murray State Racers (15-2, 6-0 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Belmont Bruins (11-7, 7-0 MVC) at Murray State Racers (15-2, 6-0 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits Murray State after Tuti Jones scored 22 points in Belmont’s 85-77 victory over the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Racers have gone 8-0 at home. Murray State ranks eighth in the MVC in team defense, giving up 76.4 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Bruins are 7-0 against MVC opponents. Belmont is fifth in the MVC scoring 70.4 points per game and is shooting 39.3%.

Murray State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Belmont allows. Belmont’s 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Murray State has given up to its opponents (43.6%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Halli Poock is averaging 20.2 points and 4.1 assists for the Racers. Sharnecce Currie-Jelks is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

Hilary Fuller is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bruins. Jones is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 10-0, averaging 86.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 11.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

