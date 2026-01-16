Belmont plays Southern Illinois on 3-game win streak

Belmont Bruins (16-3, 6-2 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (8-10, 2-5 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Belmont Bruins (16-3, 6-2 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (8-10, 2-5 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bruins take on Southern Illinois.

The Salukis are 5-2 in home games. Southern Illinois is fourth in the MVC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Rolyns Aligbe averaging 2.5.

The Bruins are 6-2 against MVC opponents. Belmont is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Southern Illinois scores 76.6 points, 6.7 more per game than the 69.9 Belmont gives up. Belmont scores 9.6 more points per game (83.1) than Southern Illinois gives up (73.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Steffe averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc. Quel’Ron House is shooting 42.9% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

Nic McClain is averaging 10.4 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bruins. Tyler Lundblade is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 80.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

