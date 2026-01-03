Belmont plays Illinois State following Fuller’s 20-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (7-7, 1-2 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (7-7, 3-0 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Illinois State Redbirds (7-7, 1-2 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (7-7, 3-0 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont takes on Illinois State after Hilary Fuller scored 20 points in Belmont’s 78-57 win over the Bradley Braves.

The Bruins are 4-3 on their home court. Belmont has a 3-6 record against teams above .500.

The Redbirds are 1-2 against conference opponents. Illinois State is fifth in the MVC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Doneelah Washington averaging 5.4.

Belmont averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Illinois State gives up. Illinois State averages 5.2 more points per game (73.1) than Belmont allows to opponents (67.9).

The Bruins and Redbirds meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fuller is shooting 42.3% and averaging 13.3 points for the Bruins. Tuti Jones is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Addison Martin is averaging 14.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Redbirds. Bella Finnegan is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Redbirds: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.