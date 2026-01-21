Bellarmine visits Wood and Jacksonville

Bellarmine Knights (6-12, 1-5 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (7-12, 2-4 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville…

Bellarmine Knights (6-12, 1-5 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (7-12, 2-4 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville plays Bellarmine after Hayden Wood scored 25 points in Jacksonville’s 90-68 victory against the North Alabama Lions.

The Dolphins have gone 4-1 in home games. Jacksonville averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Knights have gone 1-5 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine is eighth in the ASUN scoring 77.7 points per game and is shooting 50.4%.

Jacksonville’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 11.6 per game Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine averages 5.0 more points per game (77.7) than Jacksonville allows to opponents (72.7).

The Dolphins and Knights meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Rivers is averaging 7.5 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Dolphins. Wood is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kenyon Goodin is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 11.9 points. Jack Karasinski is averaging 18.7 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 76.6 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

