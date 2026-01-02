Bellarmine visits Queens following Karasinski’s 21-point game

Bellarmine Knights (5-8, 0-1 ASUN) at Queens Royals (6-8, 1-0 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bellarmine Knights (5-8, 0-1 ASUN) at Queens Royals (6-8, 1-0 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits Queens after Jack Karasinski scored 21 points in Bellarmine’s 87-85 loss to the West Georgia Wolves.

The Royals are 6-0 on their home court. Queens averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Knights have gone 0-1 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine is sixth in the ASUN giving up 79.6 points while holding opponents to 47.5% shooting.

Queens is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Queens gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nasir Mann is scoring 14.9 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Royals. Avantae Parker is averaging 11.8 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 77.4% over the last 10 games.

Karasinski is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Knights. Kenyon Goodin is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, averaging 84.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.8 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 24.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

