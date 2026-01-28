Bellarmine visits Barreto and Queens (NC)

Bellarmine Knights (2-19, 0-8 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (7-12, 1-7 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bellarmine Knights (2-19, 0-8 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (7-12, 1-7 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens (NC) hosts Bellarmine after Ana Barreto scored 21 points in Queens (NC)’s 77-64 loss to the West Georgia Wolves.

The Royals have gone 4-5 at home. Queens (NC) is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knights are 0-8 in ASUN play. Bellarmine allows 79.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 27.5 points per game.

Queens (NC) is shooting 36.0% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Queens (NC) gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barreto averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Brenae Jones-Grant is averaging 10.7 points, seven rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Rose Jamison is scoring 9.4 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Knights. Ava Smith is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, averaging 53.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 33.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Knights: 0-10, averaging 48.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 32.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

