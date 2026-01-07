Bellarmine takes on Central Arkansas on 10-game slide

Bellarmine Knights (2-13, 0-2 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-6, 1-1 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bellarmine Knights (2-13, 0-2 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-6, 1-1 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine enters the matchup with Central Arkansas after losing 10 in a row.

The Sugar Bears have gone 3-0 in home games. Central Arkansas ranks third in the ASUN with 13.8 assists per game led by Bree Stephens averaging 2.7.

The Knights are 0-2 in conference matchups. Bellarmine is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 19.0 turnovers per game.

Central Arkansas is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Central Arkansas gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shae Littleford is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sugar Bears, while averaging 13.9 points and 1.6 steals. Stephens is shooting 43.5% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

Ava Smith averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 27.2% from beyond the arc. Rose Jamison is shooting 34.0% and averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points per game.

Knights: 0-10, averaging 50.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 30.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

