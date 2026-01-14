Bellarmine plays Austin Peay on home losing streak

Austin Peay Governors (10-4, 2-2 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (2-15, 0-4 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Austin Peay Governors (10-4, 2-2 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (2-15, 0-4 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine is looking to break its six-game home losing streak with a victory against Austin Peay.

The Knights are 1-5 in home games. Bellarmine is 1-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Governors have gone 2-2 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay scores 68.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.8 points per game.

Bellarmine is shooting 32.3% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 36.5% Austin Peay allows to opponents. Austin Peay has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of Bellarmine have averaged.

The Knights and Governors match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Smith is shooting 26.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 7.9 points. Rose Jamison is shooting 33.3% and averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

Lameria Thomas is averaging 5.7 points and seven rebounds for the Governors. Mya Williams is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 0-10, averaging 50.3 points, 27.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 30.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points per game.

Governors: 7-3, averaging 63.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points.

