Bellarmine hosts North Florida following McGill’s 27-point performance

North Florida Ospreys (6-11, 1-5 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (2-17, 0-6 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits Bellarmine after Dezuray McGill scored 27 points in North Florida’s 79-72 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Knights are 1-7 on their home court. Bellarmine is 1-14 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Ospreys are 1-5 against ASUN opponents. North Florida gives up 72.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.0 points per game.

Bellarmine is shooting 32.0% from the field this season, 12.0 percentage points lower than the 44.0% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Bellarmine allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rose Jamison is averaging 9.4 points for the Knights. Kayce Hyman is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

McGill is averaging 10.6 points for the Ospreys. Alexa Washington is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 0-10, averaging 48.8 points, 27.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 31.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points per game.

Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

