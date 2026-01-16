Bellarmine hosts Eastern Kentucky after Ndukwe’s 25-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (14-4, 5-0 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (2-16, 0-5 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (14-4, 5-0 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (2-16, 0-5 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits Bellarmine after Ndidiamaka Ndukwe scored 25 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 69-60 victory over the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Knights have gone 1-6 at home. Bellarmine averages 19.2 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Colonels are 5-0 against conference opponents. Eastern Kentucky has a 12-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Bellarmine’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Bellarmine allows.

The Knights and Colonels meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rose Jamison is shooting 33.8% and averaging 9.4 points for the Knights. Kayce Hyman is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

Liz Freihofer is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 14.1 points and 6.8 rebounds. Ndukwe is shooting 43.0% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 0-10, averaging 47.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 30.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.6 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

