Bellarmine hosts Donald and West Georgia

West Georgia Wolves (7-5, 0-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (2-12, 0-1 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

West Georgia Wolves (7-5, 0-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (2-12, 0-1 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia visits Bellarmine after Asia Donald scored 21 points in West Georgia’s 69-53 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Knights have gone 1-4 in home games. Bellarmine allows 79.2 points and has been outscored by 24.7 points per game.

The Wolves have gone 0-1 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia is second in the ASUN with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Destiny Jones averaging 3.9.

Bellarmine is shooting 31.8% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points lower than the 38.4% West Georgia allows to opponents. West Georgia has shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 42.4% shooting opponents of Bellarmine have averaged.

The Knights and Wolves meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Triniti Ralston is averaging 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Knights. Rose Jamison is averaging 9.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 33.3% over the last 10 games.

Donald is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Wolves. Jasmine Jones is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 1-9, averaging 52.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 31.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Wolves: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.