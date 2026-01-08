Bellarmine hosts Central Arkansas after Hunter’s 21-point outing

Central Arkansas Bears (7-8, 2-0 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (5-9, 0-2 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Central Arkansas Bears (7-8, 2-0 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (5-9, 0-2 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas takes on Bellarmine after Camren Hunter scored 21 points in Central Arkansas’ 93-73 victory against the Stetson Hatters.

The Knights have gone 3-2 at home. Bellarmine has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Bears are 2-0 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas scores 78.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Bellarmine makes 52.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than Central Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Central Arkansas averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Bellarmine allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Karasinski is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Knights. Brian Waddell is averaging 16.0 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Hunter is averaging 16.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Bears. Ty Robinson is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 79.1 points, 24.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 81.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

