Bellarmine faces West Georgia, looks to stop road losing streak

Bellarmine Knights (2-20, 0-9 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (13-7, 6-3 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bellarmine Knights (2-20, 0-9 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (13-7, 6-3 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine will aim to end its nine-game road slide when the Knights take on West Georgia.

The Wolves have gone 11-1 in home games. West Georgia is seventh in the ASUN with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Destiny Jones averaging 4.4.

The Knights are 0-9 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine has a 2-13 record against teams over .500.

West Georgia averages 72.8 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 80.8 Bellarmine gives up. Bellarmine averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than West Georgia allows.

The Wolves and Knights match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 10.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Wolves. Jasmine Jones is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kayce Hyman is averaging nine points for the Knights. Ava Smith is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Knights: 0-10, averaging 47.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 32.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.