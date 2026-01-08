Bellarmine defeats Central Arkansas 84-78 in overtime

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kenyon Goodin had 20 points in Bellarmine’s 84-78 overtime victory against Central Arkansas on Thursday. Goodin…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kenyon Goodin had 20 points in Bellarmine’s 84-78 overtime victory against Central Arkansas on Thursday.

Goodin went 8 of 16 from the field (4 for 11 from 3-point range) for the Knights (6-9, 1-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jack Karasinski shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Brian Waddell had 15 points and shot 6 of 11 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to go with six rebounds.

The Bears (7-9, 2-1) were led in scoring by Ty Robinson, who finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Camren Hunter added 20 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for Central Arkansas. Javion Guy-King had 18 points and seven rebounds.

Bellarmine had a 39-38 lead at the half after falling behind by a game-high 10 points earlier in the period.

Guy-King sent the game to overtime with a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining in regulation. The Bears led 78-77 with 1:09 remaining in overtime after Robinson hit a 3-pointer and a layup.

But Donovan Hunter’s deep 3-pointer with 48 seconds left put the Knights up by two, and they made four consecutive free throws to close out the game. Hunter had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

