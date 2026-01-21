Bekemeier, Missouri State Bears to host Bradley and the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (11-5, 4-1 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (12-6, 4-1 CUSA) Springfield, Missouri; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (11-5, 4-1 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (12-6, 4-1 CUSA)

Springfield, Missouri; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kaemyn Bekemeier and Missouri State host Paris Bradley and Louisiana Tech in CUSA action.

The Bears have gone 5-3 at home. Missouri State ranks third in the CUSA in rebounding with 34.8 rebounds. Bekemeier paces the Bears with 8.3 boards.

The Lady Techsters are 4-1 in CUSA play. Louisiana Tech ranks fifth in the CUSA with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Jordan Marshall averaging 7.6.

Missouri State is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, the same percentage Louisiana Tech allows to opponents. Louisiana Tech averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Missouri State gives up.

The Bears and Lady Techsters meet Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bekemeier is averaging 18.2 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Bears. Lainie Douglas is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Bradley is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Lady Techsters. Marshall is averaging 12.9 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Lady Techsters: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

