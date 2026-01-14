Bekemeier leads Missouri State against UTEP

Missouri State Bears (11-5, 3-0 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (9-6, 1-3 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Missouri State Bears (11-5, 3-0 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (9-6, 1-3 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits UTEP after Kaemyn Bekemeier scored 31 points in Missouri State’s 63-47 win against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Miners are 8-2 on their home court. UTEP is third in the CUSA scoring 68.1 points while shooting 37.0% from the field.

The Bears are 3-0 in CUSA play. Missouri State scores 67.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

UTEP’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Missouri State allows. Missouri State averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UTEP allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivane Tensaie averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Mary Moses Amaniyo is averaging 10.2 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bekemeier is averaging 18.4 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Bears. Lainie Douglas is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

