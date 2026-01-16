Bedford and Virginia Tech host Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-7, 1-3 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (13-5, 2-3 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-7, 1-3 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (13-5, 2-3 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech faces Notre Dame after Jailen Bedford scored 22 points in Virginia Tech’s 77-76 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Hokies have gone 10-1 in home games. Virginia Tech is 4-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fighting Irish are 1-3 in ACC play. Notre Dame is ninth in the ACC with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Carson Towt averaging 10.2.

Virginia Tech’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

The Hokies and Fighting Irish face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amani Hansberry is averaging 15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Hokies. Jaden Schutt is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalen Haralson is averaging 15.1 points for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.