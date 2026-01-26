Bedford and Virginia Tech host Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-9, 2-5 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (15-6, 4-4 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-9, 2-5 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (15-6, 4-4 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Georgia Tech after Jailen Bedford scored 24 points in Virginia Tech’s 85-71 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Hokies have gone 11-1 at home. Virginia Tech is 5-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Yellow Jackets are 2-5 in ACC play. Georgia Tech is seventh in the ACC with 16.7 assists per game led by Lamar Washington averaging 6.1.

Virginia Tech averages 81.5 points, 8.2 more per game than the 73.3 Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

The Hokies and Yellow Jackets meet Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amani Hansberry is averaging 15.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Hokies. Ben Hammond is averaging 15.8 points, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Kowacie Reeves is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Chas Kelley III is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

