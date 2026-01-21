Beath leads UCSD against UC Davis after 20-point performance

UCSD Tritons (14-5, 4-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (11-7, 4-3 Big West) Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

UCSD Tritons (14-5, 4-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (11-7, 4-3 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD plays UC Davis after Leo Beath scored 20 points in UCSD’s 83-62 victory against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Aggies have gone 8-2 at home. UC Davis is ninth in the Big West with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Chappell averaging 4.1.

The Tritons are 4-3 against conference opponents. UCSD ranks fifth in the Big West with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Tom Beattie averaging 4.5.

UC Davis makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than UCSD has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). UCSD averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game UC Davis allows.

The Aggies and Tritons square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Fagbemi is averaging 7.1 points, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Aggies. Nils Cooper is averaging 12.5 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the past 10 games.

Beattie is averaging 10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Tritons. Beath is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 82.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Tritons: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

