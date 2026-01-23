Beasley and the San Francisco Dons visit conference foe No. 8 Gonzaga

San Francisco Dons (13-8, 5-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-1, 8-0 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Francisco Dons (13-8, 5-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-1, 8-0 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ryan Beasley and San Francisco visit Graham Ike and No. 8 Gonzaga in WCC play.

The Bulldogs are 9-0 on their home court. Gonzaga averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 17-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Dons have gone 5-3 against WCC opponents. San Francisco ranks seventh in the WCC shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

Gonzaga’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game San Francisco gives up. San Francisco has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Dons match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steele Venters is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging six points. Ike is shooting 60.4% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

Beasley averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc. David Fuchs is shooting 50.6% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 87.6 points, 38.0 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Dons: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

