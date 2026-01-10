Beadle’s 25 lead Coastal Carolina past Appalachian State 67-62

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Josh Beadle’s 25 points helped Coastal Carolina defeat Appalachian State 67-62 on Saturday. Beadle also had…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Josh Beadle’s 25 points helped Coastal Carolina defeat Appalachian State 67-62 on Saturday.

Beadle also had seven rebounds and five assists for the Chanticleers (9-9, 2-4 Sun Belt Conference). Reggie Hill went 5 of 8 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 11 points. Rasheed Jones went 4 of 10 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Alonzo Dodd led the way for the Mountaineers (10-8, 3-3) with 21 points and six rebounds. Jalen Tot added 13 points for Appalachian State. Kasen Jennings had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

