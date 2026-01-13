Beadle leads Coastal Carolina against Marshall after 25-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-9, 2-4 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (11-6, 3-2 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-9, 2-4 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (11-6, 3-2 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits Marshall after Joshua Beadle scored 25 points in Coastal Carolina’s 67-62 win against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Thundering Herd are 8-1 in home games. Marshall scores 79.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Chanticleers are 2-4 in Sun Belt play. Coastal Carolina has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Marshall makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Coastal Carolina has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Coastal Carolina averages 72.4 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 75.2 Marshall gives up.

The Thundering Herd and Chanticleers square off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Speer averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Wyatt Fricks is averaging 14.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Beadle is averaging 15.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Chanticleers. Rasheed Jones is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.