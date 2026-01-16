Beadle leads Coastal Carolina against Georgia Southern after 26-point performance

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-9, 3-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (13-6, 5-1 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-9, 3-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (13-6, 5-1 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina faces Georgia Southern after Joshua Beadle scored 26 points in Coastal Carolina’s 85-83 win over the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Eagles have gone 8-0 in home games. Georgia Southern has a 4-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Chanticleers are 3-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgia Southern averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Georgia Southern allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spudd Webb is scoring 16.7 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Eagles. Tyren Moore is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

Beadle is scoring 15.8 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Chanticleers. AJ Dancier is averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 87.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.