Baymon and Northern Colorado host Sacramento State

Sacramento State Hornets (9-8, 3-1 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (13-5, 4-1 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (9-8, 3-1 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (13-5, 4-1 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado faces Sacramento State after Heather Baymon scored 23 points in Northern Colorado’s 80-60 win over the Portland State Vikings.

The Bears have gone 7-2 at home. Northern Colorado is third in the Big Sky scoring 72.5 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Hornets are 3-1 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Keanna Salave’a averaging 2.9.

Northern Colorado makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Sacramento State has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). Sacramento State has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

The Bears and Hornets face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neenah George is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Bears. Baymon is averaging 13.5 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Benthe Versteeg is averaging 10.4 points, six rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Hornets. Rubi Gray is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 13.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.