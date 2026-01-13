Baylor visits Oklahoma State following Fallah’s 21-point game

Baylor Bears (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-3, 1-2 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Baylor Bears (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-3, 1-2 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -1.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts Baylor after Parsa Fallah scored 21 points in Oklahoma State’s 83-71 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Cowboys have gone 11-0 at home. Oklahoma State averages 89.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Bears are 0-3 in Big 12 play. Baylor ranks ninth in the Big 12 shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

Oklahoma State scores 89.0 points, 14.7 more per game than the 74.3 Baylor gives up. Baylor has shot at a 49.0% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Roy is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Cowboys. Fallah is averaging 13.9 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cameron Carr is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bears. Tounde Yessoufou is averaging 18.8 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 86.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 89.5 points, 39.6 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

