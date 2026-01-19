Baylor hosts Toppin and No. 15 Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-4, 4-1 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (11-6, 1-4 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-4, 4-1 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (11-6, 1-4 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Texas Tech takes on Baylor after JT Toppin scored 27 points in Texas Tech’s 84-71 win against the BYU Cougars.

The Bears have gone 8-2 at home. Baylor is second in the Big 12 with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Caden Powell averaging 2.9.

The Red Raiders have gone 4-1 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech has a 13-4 record against opponents over .500.

Baylor averages 87.1 points, 14.0 more per game than the 73.1 Texas Tech gives up. Texas Tech averages 8.5 more points per game (83.4) than Baylor allows to opponents (74.9).

The Bears and Red Raiders square off Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obi Agbim is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 10.5 points and 3.4 assists. Cameron Carr is averaging 18.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

Christian Anderson averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Toppin is averaging 21.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 85.0 points, 38.5 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 85.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

