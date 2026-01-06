Baylor hosts No. 3 Iowa State after Momcilovic’s 26-point game

Iowa State Cyclones (14-0, 1-0 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (10-3, 0-1 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Iowa State Cyclones (14-0, 1-0 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (10-3, 0-1 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Iowa State visits Baylor after Milan Momcilovic scored 26 points in Iowa State’s 80-59 victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Bears are 8-0 in home games. Baylor ranks seventh in college basketball with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Rataj averaging 3.2 offensive boards.

The Cyclones have gone 1-0 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State is third in the Big 12 allowing 62.6 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Baylor makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Iowa State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Baylor gives up.

The Bears and Cyclones face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Carr is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Bears. Tounde Yessoufou is averaging 19.3 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Joshua Jefferson is averaging 17.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cyclones. Momcilovic is averaging 4.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 94.2 points, 40.4 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Cyclones: 10-0, averaging 87.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

