Baylor hosts Flemings and No. 7 Houston

Houston Cougars (14-1, 2-0 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (10-4, 0-2 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Houston visits Baylor after Kingston Flemings scored 23 points in Houston’s 69-65 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Bears have gone 8-1 in home games. Baylor is second in the Big 12 scoring 90.7 points while shooting 49.6% from the field.

The Cougars are 2-0 against Big 12 opponents. Houston has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Baylor averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Houston allows. Houston has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Carr is averaging 20.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Bears. Tounde Yessoufou is averaging 19.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

Chris Cenac Jr. is averaging 9.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 92.1 points, 40.9 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.