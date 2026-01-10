Bayless’ 21 help Little Rock take down Lindenwood 82-74

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Braxton Bayless’ 21 points helped Little Rock defeat Lindenwood 82-74 on Saturday. Bayless also had…

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Braxton Bayless’ 21 points helped Little Rock defeat Lindenwood 82-74 on Saturday.

Bayless also had seven rebounds and seven assists for the Trojans (7-10, 4-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Johnathan Lawson scored 20 points and added five assists. Cameron Wallace finished 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Anias Futrell led the way for the Lions (10-7, 4-2) with 30 points and four steals. Lindenwood also got 19 points and eight rebounds from Jadis Jones. Robert Lewis finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

