Bayes leads Boise State against Air Force after 23-point performance

Boise State Broncos (10-5, 1-3 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (7-7, 1-3 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State takes on Air Force after Dani Bayes scored 23 points in Boise State’s 87-76 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Falcons are 4-1 on their home court. Air Force has a 4-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Broncos are 1-3 in MWC play. Boise State leads the MWC with 16.1 assists. Mya Hansen leads the Broncos with 4.7.

Air Force averages 57.8 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than the 70.7 Boise State allows. Boise State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Air Force gives up.

The Falcons and Broncos square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayda McNabb is averaging eight points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Falcons. Milahnie Perry is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Hansen is averaging eight points and 4.7 assists for the Broncos. Tatum Thompson is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 58.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

