Baugus leads Middle Tennessee against Jacksonville State after 25-point showing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-7, 1-0 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-6, 1-0 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee plays Jacksonville State after Blair Baugus scored 25 points in Middle Tennessee’s 60-47 win against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Gamecocks have gone 4-1 at home. Jacksonville State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Raiders are 1-0 against conference opponents. Middle Tennessee is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Jacksonville State scores 65.0 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 61.3 Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 56.1 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 58.6 Jacksonville State allows to opponents.

The Gamecocks and Blue Raiders meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Barnes is shooting 41.4% and averaging 11.6 points for the Gamecocks. Adriana Jones is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Savannah Davis is shooting 26.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, while averaging 8.8 points. Baugus is averaging 14.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 4-6, averaging 54.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

