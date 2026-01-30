Baugus and Middle Tennessee host Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (5-14, 1-7 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (11-9, 6-2 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (5-14, 1-7 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (11-9, 6-2 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts Western Kentucky after Blair Baugus scored 22 points in Middle Tennessee’s 63-54 victory against the Liberty Lady Flames.

The Blue Raiders are 5-4 on their home court. Middle Tennessee has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lady Toppers are 1-7 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky has a 3-12 record against teams over .500.

Middle Tennessee is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 40.5% Western Kentucky allows to opponents. Western Kentucky averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Middle Tennessee gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baugus is averaging 12.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Blue Raiders. Alayna Contreras is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Tia Shelling is averaging 6.6 points and 2.4 steals for the Lady Toppers. Zsofia Telegdy is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 62.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points per game.

Lady Toppers: 2-8, averaging 59.6 points, 24.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

