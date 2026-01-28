Battle’s 20 help Old Dominion beat Arkansas State 75-71

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Jordan Battle’s 20 points helped Old Dominion defeat Arkansas State 75-71 on Wednesday night. Battle added…

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Jordan Battle’s 20 points helped Old Dominion defeat Arkansas State 75-71 on Wednesday night.

Battle added six assists for the Monarchs (7-15, 4-6 Sun Belt Conference). Ketron Shaw scored 16 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Caelum Swanton-Rodger finished 6 of 10 from the floor to finish with 13 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Red Wolves (13-9, 5-5) were led by Christian Harmon, who recorded 20 points and seven rebounds. TJ Caldwell added 14 points for Arkansas State. Jalen Hampton had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.