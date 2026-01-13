Battiston and Rice host UAB

UAB Blazers (7-9, 0-4 AAC) at Rice Owls (13-3, 3-0 AAC) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice plays…

UAB Blazers (7-9, 0-4 AAC) at Rice Owls (13-3, 3-0 AAC)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice plays UAB after Louann Battiston scored 20 points in Rice’s 84-59 win against the Charlotte 49ers.

The Owls have gone 7-0 at home. Rice has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Blazers are 0-4 in conference matchups. UAB has a 3-8 record against opponents over .500.

Rice’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UAB allows. UAB averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 more made shots on average than the 3.7 per game Rice gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ennis is averaging 12 points and 2.1 steals for the Owls. Aniah Alexis is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Cali Smallwood is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Blazers. Molly Moffitt is averaging 14.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 9-1, averaging 71.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points per game.

Blazers: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

