Batties leads Harvard against Dartmouth after 22-point game

Dartmouth Big Green (6-7) at Harvard Crimson (7-7) Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harvard hosts Dartmouth after Thomas…

Dartmouth Big Green (6-7) at Harvard Crimson (7-7)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard hosts Dartmouth after Thomas Batties II scored 22 points in Harvard’s 78-69 win over the Colgate Raiders.

The Crimson have gone 4-1 at home. Harvard has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Big Green are 2-5 in road games. Dartmouth is second in the Ivy League with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Mitchell-Day averaging 6.9.

Harvard’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Dartmouth gives up. Dartmouth has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Harvard have averaged.

The Crimson and Big Green square off Monday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tey Barbour averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Robert Hinton is averaging 15.9 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Kareem Thomas is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Big Green. Jayden Williams is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Big Green: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.