Batties and Harvard host Dartmouth

Dartmouth Big Green (6-7) at Harvard Crimson (7-7)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard plays Dartmouth after Thomas Batties II scored 22 points in Harvard’s 78-69 victory against the Colgate Raiders.

The Crimson have gone 4-1 in home games. Harvard is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Big Green are 2-5 on the road. Dartmouth ranks sixth in the Ivy League with 15.3 assists per game led by Connor Amundsen averaging 3.2.

Harvard’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Dartmouth gives up. Dartmouth averages 10.1 more points per game (78.5) than Harvard allows to opponents (68.4).

The Crimson and Big Green square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tey Barbour is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, while averaging 11.9 points and 5.4 rebounds. Robert Hinton is shooting 48.5% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kareem Thomas is averaging 18.5 points for the Big Green. Jayden Williams is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Big Green: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

