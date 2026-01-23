Bascoe leads Villanova against St. John’s after 22-point outing

Villanova Wildcats (15-4, 8-2 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (15-6, 5-5 Big East) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Villanova Wildcats (15-4, 8-2 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (15-6, 5-5 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova faces St. John’s after Jasmine Bascoe scored 22 points in Villanova’s 73-65 win over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Red Storm are 8-2 in home games. St. John’s averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Wildcats are 8-2 against Big East opponents. Villanova is fifth in the Big East allowing 62.0 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

St. John’s averages 63.4 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 62.0 Villanova allows. Villanova averages 13.6 more points per game (73.8) than St. John’s gives up (60.2).

The Red Storm and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Moore is averaging 13 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Red Storm. Beautiful Waheed is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bascoe is shooting 40.2% and averaging 17.2 points for the Wildcats. Ryanne Allen is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 6-4, averaging 57.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.