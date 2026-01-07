Bascoe and Villanova host Xavier

Xavier Musketeers (9-6, 2-4 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (12-3, 5-1 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST…

Xavier Musketeers (9-6, 2-4 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (12-3, 5-1 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova plays Xavier after Jasmine Bascoe scored 20 points in Villanova’s 85-69 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Wildcats are 6-2 in home games. Villanova is fourth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 60.6 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

The Musketeers are 2-4 in Big East play. Xavier has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Villanova makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Xavier has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Xavier averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Villanova gives up.

The Wildcats and Musketeers face off Thursday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bascoe is scoring 17.5 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Wildcats. Brynn McCurry is averaging 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games.

Petra Oborilova averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 5.3 points while shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc. Mariyah Noel is averaging 13.5 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 58.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

