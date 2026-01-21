Bartholomew leads Pacific against Washington State after 28-point game

Washington State Cougars (4-17, 3-5 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (7-11, 2-5 WCC) Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington State Cougars (4-17, 3-5 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (7-11, 2-5 WCC)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts Washington State after Winner Bartholomew scored 28 points in Pacific’s 74-54 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Tigers have gone 7-6 at home. Pacific is eighth in the WCC scoring 64.9 points while shooting 40.1% from the field.

The Cougars are 3-5 against conference opponents. Washington State allows 74.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.7 points per game.

Pacific is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Washington State allows to opponents. Washington State has shot at a 40.8% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Pacific have averaged.

The Tigers and Cougars square off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bartholomew is scoring 14.1 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Tigers. Sydney Ward is averaging 9.4 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 53.4% over the last 10 games.

Eleonora Villa is averaging 17.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Cougars. Charlotte Abraham is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.