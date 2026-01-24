Barnstable scores 21, Tulsa defeats Rice 87-81

HOUSTON (AP) — Miles Barnstable had 21 points in Tulsa’s 87-81 victory against Rice on Saturday. Barnstable also contributed three…

HOUSTON (AP) — Miles Barnstable had 21 points in Tulsa’s 87-81 victory against Rice on Saturday.

Barnstable also contributed three steals for the Golden Hurricane (17-3, 5-2 American Athletic Conference). Jaylen Lawal scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 15 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. David Green shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

Jalen Smith led the Owls (8-12, 2-5) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Trae Broadnax added 21 points and four assists for Rice. Nick Anderson had 18 points.

Green put up 14 points in the first half for Tulsa, who led 51-31 at halftime. Tulsa was outscored by 14 points in the second half but hung on for the victory. Barnstable led the way with 10 second-half points.

