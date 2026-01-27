Barnstable and Tulsa host North Texas

North Texas Mean Green (12-8, 3-4 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (17-3, 5-2 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

North Texas Mean Green (12-8, 3-4 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (17-3, 5-2 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts North Texas after Miles Barnstable scored 21 points in Tulsa’s 87-81 win against the Rice Owls.

The Golden Hurricane are 8-1 on their home court. Tulsa averages 88.0 points and has outscored opponents by 15.8 points per game.

The Mean Green are 3-4 in AAC play. North Texas has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Tulsa makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than North Texas has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). North Texas has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

The Golden Hurricane and Mean Green face off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnstable is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 14.8 points. David Green is averaging 18.9 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Je’Shawn Stevenson is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Mean Green. Cahmai Crosby is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 8-2, averaging 85.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Mean Green: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.