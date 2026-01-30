Barno and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles take on conference foe Jacksonville

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (9-13, 3-6 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (9-13, 4-5 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (9-13, 3-6 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (9-13, 4-5 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville takes on FGCU in a matchup of ASUN teams.

The Dolphins are 6-2 on their home court. Jacksonville has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 3-6 against conference opponents. FGCU has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Jacksonville scores 73.2 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 79.2 FGCU gives up. FGCU has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 46.3% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

The Dolphins and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayden Wood is averaging 10 points for the Dolphins. Chris Lockett Jr. is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Rory Stewart averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Malone is shooting 63.3% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

