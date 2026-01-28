Barnes, Jacksonville State Gamecocks square off against the Sam Houston Bearkats

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-8, 5-2 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (11-6, 4-2 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-8, 5-2 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (11-6, 4-2 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fanta Kone and Sam Houston host Mya Barnes and Jacksonville State in CUSA play.

The Bearkats have gone 7-2 at home. Sam Houston averages 65.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 5-2 in conference play. Jacksonville State is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Sam Houston is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 39.8% Jacksonville State allows to opponents. Jacksonville State has shot at a 38.5% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 39.4% shooting opponents of Sam Houston have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kone is scoring 12.3 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Bearkats. Deborah Ogayemi is averaging 13.5 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 55.6% over the last 10 games.

Barnes is averaging 11.4 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Brooklyn McDaniel is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 15.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 63.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

