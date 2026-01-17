Barkley and East Tennessee State knock off Samford 76-75

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Blake Barkley led East Tennessee State with 26 points, including the game-winning layup with four seconds…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Blake Barkley led East Tennessee State with 26 points, including the game-winning layup with four seconds remaining, and the Buccaneers knocked off Samford 76-75 on Saturday.

Barkley added 11 rebounds for the Buccaneers (13-6, 5-1 Southern Conference). Brian Taylor II shot 4 of 11 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Allen Strothers went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Jadin Booth led the way for the Bulldogs (9-10, 2-4) with 19 points, five assists and two steals. Samford also got 16 points from Cade Norris. Keaton Norris had 14 points, six assists and two steals.

East Tennessee State led Samford 38-31 at halftime as Barkley scored 14 points in the first half. Barkley led East Tennessee State with 12 points in the second half, including the game-winner.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

