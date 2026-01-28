Barcello leads Utah Valley against Tarleton State

Tarleton State Texans (10-8, 4-3 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (9-10, 2-6 WAC) Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tarleton State Texans (10-8, 4-3 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (9-10, 2-6 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley hosts Tarleton State after Amanda Barcello scored 31 points in Utah Valley’s 85-75 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Wolverines have gone 6-4 in home games. Utah Valley is 5-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Texans are 4-3 in conference games. Tarleton State has a 4-6 record against teams above .500.

Utah Valley is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 38.1% Tarleton State allows to opponents. Tarleton State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Utah Valley allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barcello is shooting 43.5% and averaging 14.7 points for the Wolverines. Kylee Mabry is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gia Adams is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Texans. Jakoriah Long is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 26.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 16.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Texans: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

