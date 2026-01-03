Barbot leads Charleston (SC) against Northeastern after 24-point game

Northeastern Huskies (4-7, 0-1 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-3, 1-0 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northeastern Huskies (4-7, 0-1 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-3, 1-0 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts Northeastern after Taryn Barbot scored 24 points in Charleston (SC)’s 72-55 win against the Hofstra Pride.

The Cougars have gone 4-0 in home games. Charleston (SC) is the top team in the CAA with 13.6 fast break points.

The Huskies have gone 0-1 against CAA opponents. Northeastern is 1-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Charleston (SC) averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Northeastern gives up. Northeastern averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Charleston (SC) gives up.

The Cougars and Huskies meet Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barbot is averaging 19.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and two steals for the Cougars. Taylor Barbot is averaging 13.2 points, 6.9 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Yirsy Queliz is scoring 11.7 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Huskies. Camryn Collins is averaging 11.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 60.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

