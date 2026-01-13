Banks scores 22 in UMass’ 85-82 victory over Western Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Marcus Banks had 22 points and UMass beat Western Michigan 85-82 on Tuesday. Banks shot 8…

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Marcus Banks had 22 points and UMass beat Western Michigan 85-82 on Tuesday.

Banks shot 8 for 18, including 5 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Minutemen (11-7, 2-4 Mid-American Conference). Leonardo Bettiol added 21 points while going 7 of 10 and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line while he also had eight rebounds. K’Jei Parker had 20 points and shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

The Broncos (7-10, 1-4) were led in scoring by Justice Williams, who finished with 29 points and three steals. Western Michigan also got 12 points apiece from Brady Swartz and EJ Ryans.

Banks scored 16 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

