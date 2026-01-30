Banks and New Orleans host Northwestern State

Northwestern State Lady Demons (10-9, 7-4 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (1-19, 1-11 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Northwestern State Lady Demons (10-9, 7-4 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (1-19, 1-11 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts Northwestern State after Lauren Banks scored 22 points in New Orleans’ 90-73 loss to the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Privateers are 0-9 in home games. New Orleans gives up 83.5 points and has been outscored by 21.8 points per game.

The Lady Demons have gone 7-4 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State is third in the Southland giving up 62.3 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

New Orleans scores 61.7 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 62.3 Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State averages 63.2 points per game, 20.3 fewer points than the 83.5 New Orleans allows to opponents.

The Privateers and Lady Demons face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayla Kimbrough is averaging eight points and 5.5 rebounds for the Privateers. Brialle Washington is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Carla Celaya is averaging 5.7 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Lady Demons. Nya Valentine is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 1-9, averaging 60.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Lady Demons: 5-5, averaging 57.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

