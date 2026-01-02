Ball State visits Northern Illinois after Towers’ 22-point game

Ball State Cardinals (10-4, 2-0 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (2-10, 0-1 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ball State Cardinals (10-4, 2-0 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (2-10, 0-1 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits Northern Illinois after Tessa Towers scored 22 points in Ball State’s 102-73 victory over the Akron Zips.

The Huskies have gone 1-2 in home games. Northern Illinois has a 1-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Cardinals are 2-0 against MAC opponents. Ball State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Northern Illinois scores 54.0 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 64.9 Ball State gives up. Ball State scores 8.0 more points per game (77.4) than Northern Illinois gives up to opponents (69.4).

The Huskies and Cardinals match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Wingate is averaging 12.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Huskies. Emilie Sorensen is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bree Salenbien is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Cardinals. Grace Kingery is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 52.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 40.3 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.